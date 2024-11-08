Newswise — Dr. Jacqueline Gottlieb from Columbia University shares groundbreaking insights into the science of curiosity. Known for her research on cognition and decision-making, Dr. Gottlieb explains that curiosity isn’t just about learning—it’s a complex process where our brains assess uncertainty and prioritize valuable information. Her work reveals that curiosity bridges cognitive and motivational systems, influencing not only how we think but also what we choose to explore.



Through her research, Dr. Gottlieb has laid the groundwork for future studies that bridge curiosity with broader cognitive and emotional processes. As curiosity continues to captivate scientists and the public alike, her findings pave the way for exciting advancements in both neuroscience and the development of AI with a human-like capacity for curiosity.



The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled "Curiosity With a capital 'C'" featuring Dr. Jacqueline Gottlieb, is now available



