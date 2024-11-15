Newswise — Dr. Michelle LaRue, an associate professor at the University of Canterbury, is revolutionizing wildlife ecology by using high-resolution satellite imagery to study emperor penguins from space. This groundbreaking method offers unprecedented access to the remote and harsh Antarctic environment, revealing crucial data about penguin populations without the need for costly field expeditions.



Dr. LaRue shares surprising discoveries, including unexpected behaviors and shifting colony locations that have only been observed through satellite monitoring. We discuss the decline of emperor penguin populations by around 10% since 2009, likely linked to climate change and habitat disruptions.



Beyond the fascinating science, Dr. LaRue highlights the importance of studying these resilient “living dinosaurs” as part of a broader Antarctic ecosystem. By understanding the interplay between penguins, their prey, and environmental factors, we gain a holistic view that informs conservation efforts. Join us as we uncover what these incredible animals can teach us about adaptation, resilience, and the pressing need to protect vulnerable species in a rapidly changing world.



The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “Watching Penguins from Outer Space” featuring Dr. Michelle LaRue, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.



