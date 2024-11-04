Newswise — Dr. Nathan Johnson, a systems engineering professor at Arizona State University and an expert in innovative energy solutions. He shares his vision for a sustainable energy future and outlines his team’s six-step approach to renewable energy projects. Discover initiatives aimed at electrifying off-grid communities in Madagascar, Malawi, and Fiji, and learn how small modular nuclear reactors can help meet growing energy demands.



Dr. Johnson highlights the need for collaboration among technology, business, and policy to unlock new opportunities in the energy sector. We’ll explore the future of electric vehicles, renewable energy integration, and community resilience, emphasizing the urgent action needed to combat climate change.



The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “What is Renewable Energy Missing” featuring Dr. Nathan Johnson, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.



