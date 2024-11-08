Dr. Neil Johnson, a physics professor at George Washington University, explores unconventional areas within physics, focusing on complex, “taboo” problems not traditionally tackled by physicists, like online hate networks. Using a physics-based approach, he maps connections across multiple platforms, not just mainstream ones, to reveal where hate speech resides and spreads. His recent research found that hate groups on lesser-known platforms act as a “glue,” binding disparate hate communities together and infiltrating mainstream social spaces, especially during politically charged times like U.S. elections.



This research suggests that hate is not solely about volume but also about connectivity across platforms, often enabling fringe groups to influence broader communities. Dr. Johnson advocates for a systematic “map” of these online hate networks for policymakers, allowing for more effective regulation by targeting the connections that enable growth.



The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “Hate Groups After Elections” featuring Dr. Neil Johnson, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.



