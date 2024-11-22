Newswise — In this insightful interview, Dr. Nitin Agarwal, director of the Collaboratorium at the University of Arkansas Little Rock, discusses the evolving landscape of misinformation on social media. With years of research under his belt, Dr. Agarwal highlights how digital platforms, once seen as forces for positive change, have become breeding grounds for disinformation and cognitive threats. He delves into the tactics used by bad actors to manipulate public opinion, from AI-driven bots to deep fakes, and offers strategies for combating these challenges.



From COVID denial to election meddling, misinformation campaigns have far-reaching consequences, influencing public opinion and undermining trust in institutions. Dr. Agarwal shares how platforms and users alike can identify and resist these tactics, offering practical tips like questioning sources and verifying information before sharing.



The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Online Behavior” featuring Dr. Nitin Agarwal, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.



