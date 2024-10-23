Newswise — Dr. Olivier Loudig, a scientist at the Center for Discovery Innovation, talks about groundbreaking research in non-invasive cancer detection. As public awareness of airborne pathogens has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Loudig explores the hidden health clues found in our breath.

He discusses his work on identifying early biomarkers for diseases like lung cancer through the analysis of exhaled particles, including volatile and non-volatile organic compounds. With innovative devices designed to collect and analyze breath samples, Dr. Loudig aims to develop tools for earlier and more accurate cancer detection, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “Breath Cancer Detection” featuring Dr. Olivier Loudig, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people. In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some of which may have a major effect on our lives. Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.

Follow us!

Spotify Podcast: https://spoti.fi/4eUmU62

Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3YyBudR