Newswise — Dr. Robert Ferl, a molecular biologist and professor at the University of Florida, discusses his work on understanding how organisms, particularly plants, adapt to extreme environments, including space. He highlights his recent spaceflight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard, where he conducted experiments to study the effects of space travel on plants. The goal was to analyze how plants respond during the initial moments of spaceflight and upon reentry.

This unique opportunity allowed Dr. Ferl to gain first-hand experience of space, deepening his understanding of how biology behaves in space.

He talked about the importance of allowing scientists to personally conduct research in space and advocates for expanding these opportunities for others in the scientific community.

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “How You Too Can Go to Space” featuring Dr. Robert Ferl, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

