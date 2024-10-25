Newswise — Dr. Susan Kelly-Weeder, Dean of the School of Nursing at George Washington University and an expert in high-risk health behaviors among college students. Dr. Kelly-Weeder shares her groundbreaking research on the dangerous intersection of binge drinking and disordered eating on college campuses. Drawing from her experience as a family nurse practitioner, she recounts first hand stories from her time in a college health center, where she observed the alarming prevalence of alcohol-related injuries and risky behaviors following events like spring break.

We dive deep into her research, which reveals how college-age women often restrict their eating to “save calories” for alcohol consumption, while men tend to overindulge in both food and drink. She also discusses the social and cultural pressures that drive these behaviors, the links between eating disorders and alcohol abuse across populations, and the growing role of mental health issues in amplifying risky drinking.

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “College Students Should Consider This When Drinking” featuring Dr. Dr. Susan Kelly-Weeder, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people.

