Newswise — In this episode, Dr. Robinson talked about her work on examining the abuses and discrimination in state-run reform schools, such as the Dozier School for Boys, and finding ways to honor and beautifully memorialize the victims.

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “Memorializing Injustice from Reform Schools,” featuring Dr. Kaniqua Robinson, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people. In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some of which may have a major effect on our lives. Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.

Follow us!

Spotify Podcast: https://spoti.fi/3zDYPRr

Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3XYYrH6