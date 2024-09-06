Newswise — Dr. Samantha Keppler from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, discusses her research on the impact of generative AI in education. She explores how teachers have adopted AI tools like ChatGPT over the 2023-2024 school year, focusing on their use outside the classroom for tasks such as lesson planning and seeking advice. Her study reveals that while some teachers found AI helpful for gaining advice and boosting productivity, others faced challenges, particularly with grading due to student misuse of AI.

Additional research by Dr. Keppler includes What Teachers Are Likely Missing From Their Back-to-School Wish Lists, and highlights the importance of a balanced approach to enhancing student performance. Schools need both basic supplies and a positive learning environment. Investing in essential classroom materials as well as school beautification creates a welcoming space that supports effective learning. To achieve this, schools should allocate budgets accordingly or seek donations to address both needs and make a positive impact on education.

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “We Can Give Teachers the Basic Supplies They Need So Students Will Do Better in School” featuring Dr. Samantha Keppler, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people. In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some of which may have a major effect on our lives. Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.

