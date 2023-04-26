Research Alert
Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a common and clinically devastating disease that causes respiratory failure. Morbidity and mortality of patients in intensive care units are stubbornly high, and various complications severely affect the quality of life of survivors. The pathophysiology of ARDS includes increased alveolar–capillary membrane permeability, an influx of protein-rich pulmonary edema fluid, and surfactant dysfunction leading to severe hypoxemia. At present, the main treatment for ARDS is mechanical treatment combined with diuretics to reduce pulmonary edema, which primarily improves symptoms, but the prognosis of patients with ARDS is still very poor. Mesen
Core Tip: Acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS) is a common disease with high morbidity and mortality. ARDS is characterized by increased alveolar-capillary membrane permeability, influx of protein-rich pulmonary edema fluid, and surfactant dysfunction, resulting in severe hypoxemia. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have the self-renewal and multilineage differentiation properties, and their immunomodulatory abilities have been implicated in the treatment of disease. Herein, we discuss the pathophysiology of ARDS and recent research surrounding the clinical application of MSCs in the treatment of ARDS.
