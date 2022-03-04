Background

Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a common fatal complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), where steroids are used as a treatment option. However, there are currently no second-line treatments for patients that develop steroid-resistance (SR). Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have immunomodulatory functions and can exert immunosuppressive effects on the inflammatory microenvironment. A large number of in vitro experiments have confirmed that MSCs can significantly inhibit the proliferation or activation of innate and adaptive immune cells. In a mouse model of GVHD, MSCs improved weight loss and increased survival rate. Therefore, there is great promise for the clinical translation of MSCs for the prevention or treatment of GVHD, and several clinical trials have already been conducted to date.

Main body

In this study, we searched multiple databases and found 79 clinical trials involving the use of MSCs to prevent or treat GVHD and summarized the characteristics of these clinical trials, including study design, phase, status, and locations. We analyzed the results of these clinical trials, including the response and survival rates, to enable researchers to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the field’s progress, challenges, limitations, and future development trends. Additionally, factors that might result in inconsistencies in clinical trial results were discussed.

Conclusion

In this study, we attempted to analyze the clinical trials for MSCs in GVHD, identify the most suitable group of patients for MSC therapy, and provide a new perspective for the design of such trials in the future.