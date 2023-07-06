Newswise — CLEVELAND—Case Western Reserve University electrochemical engineer Rohan Akolkar—whose pioneering research has applications in nano-material fabrication, energy storage, electrometallurgy and sensors—has been selected as the 2023 winner of an international award from The Electrochemical Society (ECS).

The ECS, with more than 10,000 members from over 100 countries, is recognized as the top organization globally for electrochemists and electrochemical engineers.

The award, which includes a cash stipend and a scroll, will be presented at the 244th ECS Meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden, in October, where Akolkar will provide an award address.

Officially known as the Electrodeposition Division Research Award, the award ranks Akolkar among elite researchers in the world in the field of electrodeposition.

Electrodeposition is an electrochemical process used to synthesize thin layers of metal. It provides the basis for an array of industrial applications, including semiconductors, energy storage, and metal refining.

Akolkar, the Milton and Tamar Maltz Professor of Energy Innovation at the Case School of Engineering, is a professor of chemical engineering and the director of the Electrochemical Materials Fabrication Laboratory.

"This award is well deserved,” said Venkataramanan “Ragu” Balakrishnan, the Charles H. Phipps Dean of the Case School of Engineering. “As a leader in the field of electrochemistry, Dr. Akolkar's research and innovations are impacting some of the world's most pressing problems. We are honored to see him recognized by the ECS for his contributions."

ECS Award details

The prize was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding research contributions to the field of electrodeposition and to encourage the publication of high-quality papers in the Journal of The Electrochemical Society.

Akolkar was awarded for his “numerous contributions towards the development of novel electrodeposition processes and materials, and for enabling breakthrough advances in the fundamental science and industrial practice of electrodeposition.”

“I am honored to receive this award from the Electrochemical Society,” Akolkar said. “I started my journey in electrochemical engineering at Case in 2001. Since then, I have been fortunate to have exceptional colleagues, collaborators, mentors, sponsors, students and friends, who have made this journey so enjoyable. I am also very grateful for my affiliation to the ECS.”

