Newswise — The potential for record-breaking online sales this holiday season unfortunately signifies opportunities for holiday scams, adding urgency to consumer warnings from agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Federal Trade Commission.

Yet as technology advances, so do the tactics of scammers. Virginia Tech cybercrime expert Katalin Parti shared tips for new scammer tactics to guard against, through the holiday season and beyond.

Beware of “emergency” requests for financial help from someone claiming to be a family member or friend, especially if they ask for payment via unconventional methods like gift cards or cryptocurrency. Verify the request through other trusted means before responding.

Avoid clicking on ads or links promoting unusually high returns on investments, especially in emerging sectors like cryptocurrency or NFTs. These are common ploys for scams.

Don't contact any telephone number received via pop-up, text, or email. If you receive a printed invoice stating you owe a certain amount of dollars to a service provider (such as a car rental, telephone, health insurance company, etc.) that you don't remember engaging, do not pay them. Instead, call the number listed on the official site of the company. Never call the telephone number listed on the (fake) invoice.

Be cautious of online “romance scams,” where scammers build trust through online relationships and eventually ask for money under the guise of an emergency or investment opportunity.

Stay alert for job scams involving unsolicited job offers promising high income for minimal effort. Legitimate companies rarely offer jobs without a proper interview process.

Check website URLs closely to ensure you're not visiting a phishing site designed to mimic a legitimate company. Look for typos or slight variations in the domain name and/or the company logo.

Avoid downloading apps or software from unofficial sources or links sent via email or text. Use trusted app stores or official websites.

Be wary of social media ads or messages promoting giveaways, contests, or limited-time offers that require personal information or payment to claim a prize.

Never share sensitive personal information, like your Social Security Number or bank account details, over social media or messaging platforms. Scammers often impersonate trusted entities.

Keep your software, operating systems, and antivirus programs up to date to protect against vulnerabilities exploited by scammers.

Be cautious when approached with “debt relief” or “student loan forgiveness” programs that require upfront fees or personal information. Research the legitimacy of such offers thoroughly.

Regularly monitor your financial statements and credit reports for unauthorized transactions or accounts that may indicate identity theft.

Verify the authenticity of charitable donation requests, especially during emergencies or natural disasters. Scammers often exploit people's goodwill during these times.

Educate yourself about new technologies and potential scam risks, including the use of AI-generated content for impersonation scams.

Do not answer cold calls, even if it displays a local area code. If you are waiting for a service provider’s call, ask for the number they intend to use to reach you in advance so your phone can recognize the caller. It is easy to spoof area codes and scammers started to utilize that technique.

If you do not recognize the caller but you decide to answer the call anyhow, let the caller talk first. Be aware that only three seconds of recorded voice is enough to spoof someone’s voice and create a fake emergency call. Even your voice can be recorded and spoofed.



About Parti

Katalin Parti is an Associate Professor with the Department of Sociology in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech. Her research focuses on both the offender and victim sides of cybercrime, sexual violence, and online manipulative scams targeting older people. Her Virginia Tech (ICAT) and State (CCI) sponsored project, PROS: Performances to Reduce Online Scams that educates audiences about scam victimization of older age groups, reached more than 600 audience members in the New River Valley. With a passion in connecting research with pedagogical epistemologies and community focused research, Dr. Parti conducts research combining quantitative and qualitative methods. She published over 60 scholarly articles, reports, and book chapters and is the editor/author of five books.

