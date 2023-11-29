The cybercrimes of 2023 are estimated to cost the global economy a whopping $8 trillion. Now, one New York Institute of Technology expert weighs in on the current cybersecurity landscape and predicts what's to come in 2024.

“One of the biggest lessons we’ve learned in the last year is that no organization or individual is immune to cyberattacks,” says Thomas Vallario, information security and compliance analyst at New York Institute of Technology. “It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant you think the information may be -- it can be sold and exploited by hackers for their benefit."

Heading into the new year, Vallario advises both consumers and organizations to be aware that phishing scams are also evolving quickly, with hackers now leveraging generative AI to create convincing emails.

“Gone are the days of spelling mistakes, grammar errors, and broken English in phishing emails. Using generative AI, attackers anywhere in the world can now send you a perfectly written email in whatever language you speak, and maybe even add some personal details that make it extremely difficult to discern if it is real or fraudulent,” says Vallario.

He also foresees two other global trends emerging: governments around the world enacting proactive cybersecurity regulations, measures that are already becoming a reality in the United States, and an increase in Internet of Things (IoT) cyberattacks. While Vallario notes that IoT device security is improving, it still lags behind the standards for a computer or laptop. Given this, users should be mindful that internet-connected devices -- including phones, televisions, and refrigerators, among others -- are potential windows for attackers.

