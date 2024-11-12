Patent data analysis highlights the leading companies in cybersecurity innovations

Newswise — At a time when public trust has been undermined by strings of cyberattacks and cyber spying, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services – the industry’s most trusted patent data provider – has analyzed the top companies and their inventions to help safeguard cybersecurity.

Key points:

The analysis by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services – a Digital Science company – shows the Top 5 companies in the US for the number of cybersecurity patent applications over the past five years are:

Microsoft (with 133 patent applications) IBM (122) Intel (121) Knowbe4 (108) Darktrace Holdings (74)

Patent grants for cybersecurity have grown by about 11% year-on-year for the past 10 years. See the growth here.

The Top 5 Cyber Defense Technology Classifications attracting the most attention for patent applications and grants:

Network architectures Security arrangements for protecting computers Pattern recognition for signal processing Cryptographic mechanisms Machine learning

Over the past five years, the most cited U.S. cybersecurity patent belongs to global insurance and financial company Aon – for a 2019 grant of its assessment system for cybersecurity risk.

See the full analysis at the IFI CLAIMS website: https://www.ificlaims.com/news/view/spotlight-cybersecurity.htm



About IFI CLAIMS Patent Services

IFI CLAIMS Patent Services uses a proprietary data architecture to produce the industry’s most accurate global patent database. The CLAIMS Direct platform allows for the easy integration of applications, other data sets, and analysis software. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., with a satellite office in Barcelona, Spain, IFI CLAIMS is part of Digital Science, a digital research technology company based in London. For more information, visit www.ificlaims.com and follow IFI on LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.



Media contacts:

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Lily Iacurci, Marketing Manager, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services: [email protected]

David Ellis, Press, PR & Social Manager, Digital Science: Mobile +61 447 783 023, [email protected]