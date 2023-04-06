Research Alert

Newswise — Stem cell-based embryo models provide a useful system for studying early embryonic development. Li and colleagues reported the generation of cynomolgus monkey blastoids with similar characteristics to natural blastocysts. These blastoids possess the capacity of in vitro gastrulation with three germ-layer differentiation and in vivo early pregnancy with gestation sac.

