Article title: Fecal Dysbiosis and Inflammation in Intestinal-Specific Cftr Knockout Mice on Regimens Preventing Intestinal Obstruction

Authors: Sarah M. Young, Rowena A. Woode, Estela C. Williams, Aaron C. Ericsson, and Lane L. Clarke

From the authors: “Our studies indicate that intestinal dysbiosis and bowel inflammation is strongly driven by the loss of [cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator] in the intestinal epithelium, but varies in magnitude dependent on the anti-obstructive measures employed.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics

Physiological Genomics

Research Alert
