LOS ANGELES (May 30, 2024) --

WHAT

Newswise — Cedars-Sinai’s History of Medicine Program will host a free event, open to the public, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and discuss the important role of American medicine in World War II.

“Miracles on the Beach: The Medicine of D-Day” will cover:

How American medical institutions—from medical schools to national medical organizations—prepared for the Allied invasion of Europe

The critical role of combat medics on D-Day

How the injured were evacuated and treated

How communities dealt with the absence of physicians and surgeons who were called to serve in the armed forces

Advances in medicine that resulted from the D-Day effort

The relationship between Cedars-Sinai and WWII

WHO

Surgeon Leo Gordon, MD, is the senior consultant in Clinical Surgery at the Surgery Group of Los Angeles and affiliate faculty in the Cedars-Sinai History of Medicine Program. Gordon will lead the special event. He has had a career-long interest in the medical aspects of D-Day and is available for further discussion.

WHEN

Thursday, June 6, 2024, at noon.

WHERE

Harvey Morse Auditorium at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

8701 Gracie Allen Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90048



Virtual access will also be available via Zoom.