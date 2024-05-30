LOS ANGELES (May 30, 2024) --
WHAT
Newswise — Cedars-Sinai’s History of Medicine Program will host a free event, open to the public, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and discuss the important role of American medicine in World War II.
“Miracles on the Beach: The Medicine of D-Day” will cover:
- How American medical institutions—from medical schools to national medical organizations—prepared for the Allied invasion of Europe
- The critical role of combat medics on D-Day
- How the injured were evacuated and treated
- How communities dealt with the absence of physicians and surgeons who were called to serve in the armed forces
- Advances in medicine that resulted from the D-Day effort
- The relationship between Cedars-Sinai and WWII
WHO
Surgeon Leo Gordon, MD, is the senior consultant in Clinical Surgery at the Surgery Group of Los Angeles and affiliate faculty in the Cedars-Sinai History of Medicine Program. Gordon will lead the special event. He has had a career-long interest in the medical aspects of D-Day and is available for further discussion.
WHEN
Thursday, June 6, 2024, at noon.
WHERE
Harvey Morse Auditorium at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
8701 Gracie Allen Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Virtual access will also be available via Zoom.