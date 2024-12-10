Newswise — On November 1st, Dalia Gesualdi-Fecteau, a professor at the Université de Montréal’s School of Industrial Relations, assumed the position of director of the Interuniversity research centre on globalization and work (CRIMT). She succeeds her colleague Gregor Murray, who led the center since its inception 22 years ago.

Having earned a law degree from UdeM and qualified as a member of the Quebec Bar, Gesualdi-Fecteau practiced labor law for several years at the Legal Affairs Directorate of the Commission des normes du travail (now the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail). In this capacity, she represented non-unionized employees up to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Her professional experiences prompted her to pursue doctoral studies in law. Her dissertation, which focused on the conditions faced by temporary migrant workers, earned her the award for best doctoral thesis in social sciences from the university.

From 2012 to 2022, she served as a professor in the Department of Legal Sciences at UQAM before joining the School of Industrial Relations at UdeM. Gesualdi-Fecteau became affiliated with CRIMT in 2006, during her master’s studies.

Passionate about public policies on labor and employment as well as the realities faced by precarious workers, she discusses the challenges ahead as she takes on her new role.