Newswise — Dallas A. Grundy, MBA, a higher education leader with more than 20 years of experience as an operations and finance executive, has been named vice president of finance and administration at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), effective March 25.



Grundy joins PCOM’s seven-person Cabinet and will be responsible for leading the College’s overall financial plans, policies, and accounting practices, as well as overseeing relationships with lending institutions and the financial community. He joins PCOM from The University of Akron, where he has served as senior vice president and chief financial officer since November 2020.



“Dallas’s leadership experiences in finance and operations, across a wide variety of higher education institutions, will provide new perspectives on how we can best protect and enhance the financial health of the College,” said PCOM President and CEO Jay S. Feldstein, DO ’81. “While PCOM continues to be well-positioned financially, we must remain focused on creative ways to diversify our revenue and enhance operational efficiency in the best interests of our students, faculty, and staff.”



At Akron, Grundy led all activities within the finance and administration division—including budgets, real estate operations, construction management, auxiliary enterprises, and more—and served as treasurer and chief financial officer of The University of Akron Foundation.



Grundy’s professional experience includes large research universities as well as smaller institutions of higher education. Before Akron, he served for five years as vice dean and chief financial officer of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he managed the school’s budget and endowment, along with capital projects. Before that, he was associate dean of finance and administration for nearly a decade at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education and previously served as director of business affairs at Somerset Christian College, also in New Jersey.



“I’m drawn to PCOM due to its mission of educating health professionals to care for the whole person and advancing the health of diverse communities,” Grundy said. “I love the opportunities within higher education to continuously learn and to mentor students to achieve their goals. Joining PCOM during its 125th anniversary is especially meaningful, as our financial decision-making will be critical in charting the path for the College’s next 125 years.”



Grundy started his career by co-founding an educational consulting firm specializing in organizational strategy and design, as well as leadership development. From there, he served as chief operating officer for Access One in Newark, New Jersey, and as chief operating officer of BCT Partners, a management and policy consulting firm he helped launch that is now one of the largest Black-owned companies in the United States.



His community engagement includes serving on the boards of trustees of the Akron Urban League and Coleman Health Services, a nonprofit providing behavioral health, residential, employment and supportive services across 10 counties in Ohio. He is also a founding trustee of the Lawnside Education Foundation in New Jersey.



Grundy is finishing a doctorate of education, focusing on educational leadership, at Rowan University. He earned his MBA and bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University, where he is part of the African-American Alumni Alliance Hall of Fame.



Born and raised in Camden County, New Jersey, he is married to Latifah Grundy, an educator and former elementary school principal. Their son, Cairo, recently turned one.



Grundy succeeds Peter Doulis, who is retiring on June 30, after more than 30 years of service to PCOM.