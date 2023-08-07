Newswise — NEW YORK, August 7, 2023 — Damon Reed, MD, has joined Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) as the inaugural Head of the Division of Pediatric Solid Tumors and as Chief of the Pediatric Sarcoma Service. Dr. Reed is a distinguished oncologist who has dedicated his career to cancer care for children, adolescents, and young adults. A gifted clinician-investigator, he is known for his work in advancing sarcoma clinical research.

Dr. Reed comes to MSK from Moffitt Cancer Center, where he previously served as the Chair of the Department of Individualized Cancer Management and the Director of the Adolescent and Young Adult Program. He also held an appointment as a senior member at the center and was in the Sarcoma Department and Cancer Biology and Evolution Program. Dr. Reed will hold joint appointments and will see patients in MSK Kids and the institution’s Department of Medicine. He succeeds Paul Meyers, MD, in the role of Chief of the Pediatric Sarcoma Service. Dr. Meyers will remain a full-time active member of the service.

“The world-class team at MSK is thrilled to welcome Dr. Reed to the institution,” said Andrew Kung, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics. “His expertise and compassion in treating children, adolescents, and young adults with cancer, combined with a robust translational research background, will set him up for success as the first-ever Head of the Division of Pediatric Solid Tumors. I am looking forward to seeing this division continue to grow and thrive under his leadership and collaborative approach to cancer care.”

“Dr. Reed will help bridge the divide between pediatric and adult medicine and enable us to strategically develop a research portfolio that meets the needs of all adolescents and young adults,” said Deb Schrag, MD, MPH, Chair of the Department of Medicine. “Dr. Reed will be an integral member of the Sarcoma Service led by William Tap, MD, and will partner with pediatric and adult oncologists to develop research studies that accelerate progress for young people with sarcoma.”

Dr. Reed’s research is focused on characterizing the mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. His work drives the development of therapies with better capacities to overcome resistance and reduce disease relapse. Currently, Dr. Reed is studying optimal approaches to therapeutic combination and sequencing. This effort could introduce more dynamic strategies to pediatric sarcoma and solid tumor care. His other areas of focus include biomarker establishment and testing for targeted therapies. He also is exploring the use of predictive testing to support personalized medicine in sarcoma and other rare cancers.

“I chose this field to make a difference for the extraordinary and inspiring young people I care for, who want and deserve better therapies,” said Dr. Reed. “I am excited to join the world-renowned team at MSK as we work together to provide state-of-the-art and compassionate care for MSK’s young patients.”

Dr. Reed founded the Sunshine Project, the Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s pediatric phase 1 clinical trial consortium. This collaborative venture unites the nation’s top doctors and researchers to find a faster cure for pediatric cancer. In addition, he holds leadership roles in multiple collaborative groups, including Vice Chair of the Bone Tumor Committee for the Children’s Oncology Group and Vice President of the Connective Tissue Oncology Society. In 2024, he will assume the position of President for the latter organization.

Dr. Reed received his MD from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed a combined pediatric residency program at Boston Children’s Hospital-Harvard Medical School and Boston Medical Center-Boston University School of Medicine. This training was followed by a fellowship in pediatric hematology/oncology at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.