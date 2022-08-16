Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Dan A. Bartlett, CRNA, with the 36th Alice Magaw Outstanding Clinical Anesthesia Practitioner Award during its 2022 Annual Congress, August 12-16, in Chicago.

The Alice Magaw Outstanding Clinical Anesthesia Practitioner Award was established in 1986 to recognize the accomplishments of CRNAs who are involved in direct patient care. The recipient of the award is recognized by peers as a person who has made an important contribution to the advancement of nurse anesthesia practice.

Bartlett has been a continuously practicing, full-time, CRNA for 50 years. He currently is an independent practitioner working with plastic surgeons, urologists, and three critical access rural hospitals in Georgia. While he served in the Army during the Vietnam War as an Army combat medic, Bartlett triaged and stabilized injured soldiers before handing them off to the battle frontline CRNA. This early exchange with a nurse anesthetist inspired him to look into the profession and after six years in the military, he applied to nursing school and then went directly to nurse anesthesia school from nursing school.

“Dan is the most skillful, creative, fearless, and best problem-solving nurse anesthetist I have ever had the pleasure of working with during my career,” said his nomination. “He shares his abundant knowledge with all healthcare providers and does so humbly and respectfully, endearing himself to all.…. The support, advice, and expertise he provides is unmatched by any other anesthesia provider. Dan is a master. He has elevated the practice and craft of anesthesia to an art form.”

Bartlett has spent his entire career serving rural communities. As director of obstetrics anesthesia at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Tennessee, he established the first obstetrics epidural service in the community and trained the entire anesthesia department on epidural anesthesia techniques. “His decades of service to rural communities has allowed for the safe delivery of surgical care to thousands, close to home, avoiding costly transfers and other travel inconveniences,” his nomination said.

“Receiving the Alice Magaw Award is certainly an honor of which I’m proud and thankful. I appreciate the praise and recognition from my colleagues and feel fortunate to work with many fine professionals,” Bartlett said. “However, my greatest source of pride and honor has been, and continues to be, providing expert care to my patients, support to their families, and service to the physicians, nurses, and technicians that I’ve been lucky to work with for 50 years. Thank you so very much for this award, which bears the name of the Mother of Anesthesia.”

Bartlett earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Clarksburg, W.V., where he also received his certificate in nurse anesthesia. He served in the U.S. Army for six years, where he received Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals.