Newswise — Dan Briceland, MD, this week begins his one-year term as the 127th president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Briceland has decades of experience running his own ophthalmology practice in Arizona. He also serves as a clinical assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He was elected to leadership by the Academy’s community of 32,000 ophthalmologists.

Dr. Briceland says scope of practice battles and Medicare reimbursement are his top priorities for the upcoming year.

“Our choice to become physicians comes with the responsibility to advocate for our patients,” Dr. Briceland said. “This includes speaking up against harmful regulatory burdens and legislation allowing nonphysicians to perform surgery. My goals for the year ahead come down to rallying a community of passionate, engaged professionals so that we can best tackle these challenges together and continue to provide the best eye care possible to our patients.”

A long-time supporter of Academy advocacy efforts, Dr. Briceland believes the best way for ophthalmologists to make a difference in their profession is to get involved locally, whether by spending a few minutes reaching out to their legislative representatives or by engaging with their respective state societies.

A graduate of the Academy’s Leadership Development Program, Dr. Briceland is passionate about encouraging young ophthlamologists to invest in their professional growth. A booming demand for eye care among an aging population make such programs invaluable to young ophthalmologists, Dr. Briceland said.

Dr. Briceland is an active member of the ophthalmology community, including previous leadership positions at the Ophthalmic Mutual Insurance Company and the Arizona Medical Association. He received his medical degree from the University of Rochester.

