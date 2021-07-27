Newswise — For the 21st straight year, Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has been recognized as a Best Hospital for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report. Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center is ranked as the best hospital for cancer care in New England and #4 in the nation this year (2021-22).

The annual U.S. News Best Hospitals ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

“We are immensely proud of this recognition as it is testament to the skill and commitment of everyone at Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center. We continuously strive to provide the highest quality and most compassionate care to our patients and families. In our unwavering pursuit of excellence, we also search relentlessly to find new cures and treatments for patients with cancer around the world,” said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has been consistently ranked as one of the top hospitals to receive cancer care over the past two decades. This longstanding acknowledgement recognizes the commitment of our multidisciplinary teams that collaborate to provide compassionate, world-class and personalized cancer care to our patients and their loved ones and pursue breakthroughs that give hope to people facing cancer here in New England and around the world,” said Sunil Eappen, MD, MBA, interim president, Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center brings together specialists from two world-class medical centers. With deep experience in treating various cancers and including experts from a wide span of disciplines, such as medical and radiation oncologists, cancer surgeons and many others, patients have access to the latest treatments along with clinical trials for promising new therapies.

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. The full rankings are available here.

“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital once again was named to the Honor Roll of Best Hospitals, ranking No. 14 in the country and ranking in 11 out of 15 specialties. In addition to cancer, Gynecology, Rheumatology and Cardiology & Heart Surgery ranked among the top 10 in the country. The Brigham also earned the highest distinction in 16 out of the 17 of the most serious and complicated medical conditions and procedures ranked by U.S. News.

In June, U.S. News & World Report ranked the Dana-Farber Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center the #2 pediatric cancer program in the country.