Newswise — CHESTNUT HILL, MA – With a major expansion of its world class oncology services, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is opening a new hospital facility in Chestnut Hill to provide increased cancer care and outpatient services for adult patients in the region. The new 140,000 square foot, state-of-art outpatient facility is located in the Life Time Center at 300 Boylston Street (formerly the Atrium Mall).

Dana-Farber provides adult clinical care in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital as Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center (DF/BWCC). At the new facility, Brigham and Women’s Hospital oncology surgeons, radiologists, radiation oncologists and others will provide quality multidisciplinary care.

A virtual opening celebration was held on January 22 for patients and caregivers, the Dana-Farber workforce, donors, trustees, and elected officials. The event included a virtual tour and remarks by Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and CEO, Dana-Farber; Josh Bekenstein, board chairman, Dana-Farber; Ruthanne Fuller; mayor of Newton; Jake Auchincloss, US House of Representatives (MA-04); Craig A. Bunnell, MD, chief medical officer, Dana-Farber; Anne Gross, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer, Dana-Farber; Magnolia Contreras, vice president of community health, Dana-Farber; and, Gabby Spear, DF/BWCC patient. The first patients will be seen at the new facility on January 28.

“We are thrilled to expand our ability to serve more people with cancer and provide our special model of care in this new Chestnut Hill location,” said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “The facility incorporates feedback from patients and families with many details throughout to ensure convenience and comfort.”

With treatment centers and an environment similar to Dana-Farber’s location in the Longwood Medical Area, physicians will provide care at Chestnut Hill in a multi-disciplinary setting featuring a wide range of cancer therapies, clinical trials and supportive services for patients and their families.

“Cancer patients often need many visits for their care,” said Daphne Haas-Kogan, MD, chair of the Dana-Farber and Brigham and Women’s Department of Radiation Oncology. “Our new facility will help us provide the very latest and most advanced therapies in the most comfortable and convenient environment possible.”

Dana-Farber – Chestnut Hill will have 61 infusion chairs and 49 exam rooms as well many consult rooms. Treatment groups practicing there include breast oncology, gastrointestinal oncology, genitourinary oncology, gynecologic oncology, thoracic oncology and palliative and psychosocial oncology.

Patients will also have access to clinical trials, genetic testing and Dana-Farber’s genetics and prevention team to learn more about cancer risk based on personal and family history, registered dieticians with special training in oncology, and licensed oncology clinical social workers for consultation, guidance and supportive counseling.

Private infusion bays filled with natural light, heated infusion chairs and the Pan-Mass Dining Pavilion all help provide a high level of comfort and support to patients.

Dana-Farber – Chestnut Hill will occupy the top two floors of the building. The facility offers free parking for patients and their companions, and is also accessible by public transportation with a complimentary shuttle operated by the Life Time Center that will run from the Chestnut Hill stop on the Green Line.

“Patient and caregivers’ perspectives have been incorporated into the decision-making process from the very start. We had a seat at the table, and a voice in all the decisions. We discussed exam room and infusion bay designs, helped pick chairs and finishes - just to name a few. I'm proud to be a part of this project and hope those that walk through the doors feel the love and energy we have put into creating this space,” said Gabby Spear, a DF/BWCC patient since 2013.

For more information, visit: www.dana-farber.org/chestnuthill.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 10 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center

Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center (DF/BWCC) brings together specialists from two world-class medical centers. Physicians from both hospitals have deep experience in treating various cancers, including experts from a wide span of disciplines, such as medical and radiation oncologists, cancer surgeons and many others. DF/BWCC offers access to the latest treatments, many of which were pioneered at DF/BWCC, along with clinical trials of promising new therapies.