Newswise — U.S. News & World Report has named Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center #1 in the nation in its 2022-23 Best Children's Hospitals report. Dana-Farber/Boston Children's has been recognized as one of the top three pediatric cancer centers in the country each year since the ranking's inception, earning more #1 rankings than any other program.

Boston Children’s Hospital remains the #1 pediatric hospital in the nation for the ninth year in a row in the 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll.

“Being recognized as the top pediatric cancer program in the nation by U.S. News & World Report is an honor,” said Scott A. Armstrong, MD, PhD, President of Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s. “This recognition is testament to our outstanding doctors, nurses and staff who work tirelessly providing exceptional clinical care while also conducting world-class research, on behalf of patients and their families.”

“We are proud to continuously be named one of the top pediatric cancer centers in the nation,” said David A. Williams, MD, Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Boston Children’s Hospital. “Not only do we provide world-class care to children from all over the world, we are also conducting life-changing research to find new treatments for our patients. Our team works tirelessly for our patients and families and this ranking celebrates that.”

Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s brings together two internationally known research and teaching institutions that have provided comprehensive care for pediatric oncology and hematology patients since 1947. The Harvard Medical School affiliates share a clinical staff that delivers inpatient care and surgery at Boston Children’s and most outpatient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Choosing the right hospital for a sick child is a critical decision for many parents,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings spotlight hospitals that excel in specialized care.”

The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as health equity and available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. To calculate the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, U.S. News gathered relevant data from children’s hospitals in early 2022 and from pediatric physicians and other healthcare organizations as well as available clinical resources, compliance with best practices, and efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion among patients and staff in 2022.