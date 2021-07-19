Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO, July 19, 2020 - The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center today announced that registration is now OPEN for AgTech NEXT TM 2021 and that for the first time, the hybrid virtual/in person event will be complimentary to attend. Curated around the theme of CLIMATE CHANGE: Seeing Things Differently, the series will offer fresh perspectives about three powerful intersections where ag innovation can move the needle on climate change: Carbon & Environmental Markets, Geospatial & Location Sciences and Food Security.

To register, please visit agtechnext.org/register

“We are honored to host such an impressive lineup of leaders from the agriculture, food and investment sectors,” said Stephanie Regagnon, executive director, Innovation Partnerships at the Danforth Center. Most importantly we look forward to thought-provoking discussions that leave our audience inspired to identify opportunities for cross-sector collaboration that leads to action.”

AgTech NEXT 2021 AGENDA (All sessions will be held in CST)

SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 VIRTUAL

1:00-2:00 PM THE BEGINNING OF THE END GAME FOR CARBON AND ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS

Greg Heckman, CEO, Bunge

Jennifer Morris, CEO, The Nature Conservancy

Chavonda Jacobs-Young, PhD, Administrator of the Agricultural Research Service; Acting Undersecretary, Research, Education, and Economics; Acting Chief Scientist, United States Department of Agriculture

MODERATOR: Natalie DiNicola, PhD, Chief of Staff, Benson Hill

2:10-2:55 PM PUTTING IT IN PERSPECTIVE: ARE FARMERS BUYING IN?

Philip J. (P.J.) Haynie, III, Owner Haynie Farms, LLC, President National Black Growers Council

Erin Fitzgerald, CEO, USFRAMichael DeCamp, CEO, CoverCress

MODERATOR: Sara Wyant, President, AgriPulse

3:00-3:45 PM PUTTING IT IN PERSPECTIVE: IS CLIMATE INVESTING HERE TO STAY?

Ingrid Fung, Investment Director (Principal), Finistere Ventures

Brett Morris, Managing Director, Cavallo Ventures

Lewis & Clark Agrifood (speaker to be named)

MODERATOR: Louisa Burwood-Taylor, Head of Media & Research, AgFunder



OCTOBER 6, 2021 Hybrid - Live from GEOINT St. Louis, MO

1:00-2:00 PM THE GAME CHANGING CONFLUENCE OF AGTECH AND GEOSPATIAL

KEYNOTE: Robert Cardillo, President, The Cardillo Group & former Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

PANEL SESSION

Robert Cardillo, President, The Cardillo Group & former Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Jeremy Williams, PhD, CEO, Climate Corp

Orlando Saez, CEO, Aker

Grower

MODERATOR: Andy Dearing, Geospatial Entrepreneur & President, Spatial STL Advisors

NOVEMBER 18, 2021 Hybrid – St. Louis

1:00-2:00 PM THE CONSEQUENCES OF COMING UP SHORT ON CLIMATE

We have a globally recognized food security expert confirmed and will reveal details of this session in the near future— you won’t want to miss it!

2:30-3:30 PM PUTTING IT IN PERSPECTIVE

4:00-5:00 PM PUTTING IT IN PERSPECTIVE

5:00-6:30 PM NETWORKING RECEPTION

Hosted by the Danforth Center, AgTech NEXT 2021 is presented by Aon, Bayer, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, and Thompson Coburn LLP.

