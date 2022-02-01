Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO, February 1, 2022 –The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center today announced the election of three new directors to its Board. The Danforth Center Board serves oversight and governance functions to ensure that the Center operates lawfully, ethically and productively. They share best practices in their organizations and serve as ambassadors and advocates of the Center’s mission and research. Directors serve four year terms.

“Our new directors are highly recognized for their contributions in their respective fields,” said Todd Schnuck, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer, Schnuck Markets. “They share a commitment to using science and innovation to enable strategic business growth and impact, and will bring unique global perspectives to the board.”

New Directors

Patrick O. Brown, PhD

Brown is CEO and Founder of Impossible Foods, a company at the forefront of making meat and dairy replacement products from plants in order to satisfy consumer demand and reduce the environmental impact of animal farming. The company’s most well-known product is the Impossible Burger which can be found in restaurants across the United States. The idea for Impossible Foods came to him while he was on sabbatical from his position as an HHMI investigator and professor of biochemistry at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Brown realized there was a way to make delicious, affordable meat and dairy replacements directly from plants that would be better for the environment and for consumers. At Stanford University, Brown and colleagues developed DNA microarrays to monitor the activity of all genes in a genome, and methods for analyzing, visualizing and interpreting global gene expression programs. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Medicine.

Sara Yang Bosco

Yang Bosco has held the role of Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel for Emerson since May 2016. She oversees Emerson’s legal affairs and provides legal counsel on a wide range of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, compliance, dispute resolution, and corporate and commercial operational matters. As a member of Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, she also helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies. Prior to her current role, Yang Bosco served as president of Emerson’s Asia-Pacific organization and was responsible for corporate operations and strategic development in the Asia-Pacific region, a role she held since 2008. She began her career at Emerson in 2005 as general counsel for Emerson in Asia-Pacific. Yang Bosco has practiced law in New York, Taipei and Hong Kong and has more than 30 years of legal experience. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

Sanjeev Krishnan

Krishnan is Chief Investment Officer of S2G Ventures. His career has been focused on finding opportunities at the intersection of investment, sustainability/health and innovation. Prior to being a founding team member of S2G Ventures, Sanjeev worked at various investment platforms, including CLSA Capital Partners, IFC (World Bank Group), Global Environment Fund and JPMorgan. He is passionate about system thinking principles and the application to investing in tough tech sectors, like the food system and others related to climate change and human health. Sanjeev is a graduate of the London School of Economics and serves on a variety of advisory and corporate boards.

“Our board of directors serve a vital role within the Danforth Center community,” said Jim Carrington, PhD, president and CEO of the Danforth Center. ”Our community needs an engaged board to help deliver on our mission, and we are thrilled to welcome our new directors.”

About The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is a not-for-profit research institute with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research, education and outreach aim to have impact at the nexus of food security and the environment, and position the St. Louis region as a world center for plant science. The Center’s work is funded through competitive grants from many sources, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Follow us on Twitter at @DanforthCenter.