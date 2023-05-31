Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO, May 31, 2023 – Malia Gehan, PhD, assistant member, Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, was selected to be part of the Taylor Geospatial Institute’s inaugural class of TGI Fellows. The program enables TGI member institutions to recruit and retain distinguished researchers in geospatial science fields, develop the next generation of scientific leaders and catalyze collaboration to accelerate the region’s development as a global geospatial center of excellence.

“Becoming a TGI Fellow is a huge honor that will support the expansion of my expertise in plant abiotic stress and controlled environment phenomics to a much larger scale and will help to foster meaningful collaborations with other TGI Institutions,” said Gehan. I look forward to getting to know my cohort of Fellows and am ecstatic to have this opportunity.”

TGI Fellows are recognized as rising stars and internationally renowned scientists who demonstrate unwavering commitment to advancing TGI’s mission or advancing geospatial sciences and pioneering innovative solutions to revolutionize industries and inform policy decisions to create a better future.

“We are excited about the inaugural class of TGI Fellows,” said Vasit Sagan, PhD, Taylor Geospatial Institute acting director and associate professor of geospatial science at Saint Louis University. “TGI Fellows play a critical role in establishing the bridges between TGI and global partners. They serve as guiding beacons in the pursuit of new knowledge, inspiring others by fostering a legacy of scientific excellence that propels TGI’s mission, and leading others to advance innovation, transforming ideas into practice that shape a future that heavily relies on development of geospatial technologies.”

TGI Fellows are appointed for a period of three years and each fellow can be reappointed for a second term. They are expected to grow as researchers by participating in collaborative grant development workshops, presenting their work at TGI events and collaborating on geospatial research.

The TGI consortium includes Saint Louis University, the Danforth Center, Harris-Stowe State University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Missouri University of Science & Technology, University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Washington University in St. Louis.

