Newswise — Daraphirom Palace Museum, Chulalongkorn University, has been awarded the Silver Award in the Historical and Culture Attraction category by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Thailand Tourism Awards 2023. The award ceremony was held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Dara Phirom Palace was the residence of Her Highness Princess Dara Rasmi, the royal consort of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn. The Palace is a two-story building. The ground floor is an open space, with reinforced concrete structures to support the upper floor and the wooden roof. The style was that of a Western house, which was popular at the time. There is an area called “Suan Chao Sabai” in front where Her Highness Princess Dara Rasmi’s Monument is situated. Every year, Chulalongkorn University, along with other organizations, holds a ceremony on “Her Highness Princess Dara Rasmi Day” to commemorate her countless contributions to the land of Lanna.

Later in 1999, Chulalongkorn University renovated Daraphirom Palace and opened it as a museum, exhibiting history, items related to Princess Dara Rasmi, and Lanna arts and culture with the aim to preserve the original architecture and culture. Daraphirom Palace Museum received the award for Outstanding Conservation Building from the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage in 2000.

Daraphirom Palace, located in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, opens on Wednesday to Sunday, from 9.00-17.00 hrs (including holidays). The Museum closes on Monday and Tuesday.