Newswise — Neuroblastoma is a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer. Striking in infancy, it shatters what should be a family’s time of joy, shifting it to a fight for survival.

While the search for a cure continues, researchers at the University of South Australia are striving to decode the causes of neuroblastoma to inform new, less toxic treatment strategies for young patients.

Neuroblastoma occurs when immature nerve cells within the sympathetic nervous system - the part of the nervous system responsible for our ‘fight-or-flight’ responses - do not develop normally. There are no known reasons as to why this happens and no clear environmental risks that drive this malfunction.

In Australia, 40 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma every year. While it accounts for only 7% of all childhood cancer cases, it claims the lives of more children under five than any other cancer.

UniSA PhD researcher Aayushi Notra is investigating neuroblastomas at the molecular level to identify how and why early nerve cells (neuroblasts) fail to mature properly, instead growing into cancer.

“We know that neuroblastomas stem from disruptions in embryonic developmental pathways, but the exact reason the cells fail to mature remain unclear,” Notra says.

“My research focuses on identifying the molecular abnormalities that cause tumour formation by examining a range of factors responsible for healthy cell development.

“Using single-cell data, I can model different cell scenarios to pinpoint what is disrupting healthy cell development. This is essential to discovering the root cause of the disease and creating safer, more precise treatments.”

Current neuroblastoma treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. These come with toxic and life-long side effects including hearing loss, psychological issues, problems with growth and development, fertility problems and even secondary cancers.

“Side effects of cancer treatments can be brutal, especially for a child, significantly affecting their quality of life,” Notra says.

“By understanding the causes and developmental processes of neuroblastoma, we can work towards delivering personalised treatment therapies that not only reduce side effects but also improve survival outcomes.”

Notra recently placed second for her research in UniSA’s 2024 Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) competition.

