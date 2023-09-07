Newswise — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

David R. Cornblath, MD, Receives AANEM's 2023 Distinguished Researcher Award Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 09, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. David R. Cornblath as the 2023 Distinguished Researcher Award recipient for his contributions to the study of peripheral neuropathies and his extensive research in the fields of neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. “I was quite surprised. When I looked at the list of the past people, it was a very nice group to join. It’s a lovely honor and a privilege to be considered in that class,” said Dr. Cornblath. Dr. Cornblath received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University, completed an internship at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, and neurology residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He served as Clinical Fellow of the Muscular Dystrophy Association at the Peripheral Nerve Morphology Laboratory and later joined the faculty at Johns Hopkins, serving as director of the Neurology EMG Laboratory. One of Dr. Cornblath’s most notable contributions was the development of criteria for the diagnosis of GBS in collaboration with Dr. Arthur Asbury. He was also involved in research revealing the existence of multiple variants of GBS, inspiring further investigation into its pathogenesis. He also co-invented the Total Neuropathy Score© alongside Vinay Chaudhry, MD. Currently retired, Dr. Cornblath continues to consult, serving on safety monitoring boards and clinical trial development programs. He also holds the title of Professor Emeritus of Neurology at Johns Hopkins and Honorary Professor of Neurology at Hebei Medical College and the Second Teaching Hospital of Hebei Medical College in China. Dr. Cornblath will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. About AANEM: Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier membership association dedicated to the advancement of NM and EDX medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. ###