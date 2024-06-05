Newswise — San Francisco, June 5, 2024 – Glaucoma Research Foundation, the nation’s most experienced nonprofit foundation dedicated solely to curing glaucoma and restoring vision through innovative research, recently elected David S. Friedman, MD, PhD, MPH to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Friedman is the Alfred and Diane Kaneb Professor of Ophthalmology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Director of the Glaucoma Division, and the Medical Director of Clinical Research. Until May 2019, he was the Alfred Sommer Professor of Ophthalmology at the Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine with joint appointments as Professor in the Departments of Epidemiology and International Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He also was the director of the Dana Center for Preventive Ophthalmology, the only World Health Organization collaborating center for vision in the United States. He graduated summa cum laude from Yale College, received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and received an MPH and a PhD in epidemiology from Johns Hopkins.

“Dr. Friedman is a world renowned glaucoma expert in part due to his important research on angle-closure glaucoma, ophthalmic epidemiology and glaucoma therapy,” said Andrew G. Iwach, MD, Chair of the Glaucoma Research Foundation Board of Directors. “He is a true glaucoma innovator, and we look forward to the experience and expertise he will bring to the GRF Board of Directors,” Dr. Iwach added.

As a clinician Dr. Friedman has been a “Best Doctor” for many years and has been selected for the Power 100 list of leading ophthalmologists globally since 2016.

He co-edited a definitive book on angle-closure glaucoma and has published over 400 peer-reviewed articles. He has served on the editorial boards of Ophthalmology, the Cochrane Collaboration, and the Journal of Glaucoma, and plays a leadership role in the World Glaucoma Association. He was the Senior Ophthalmologist for Helen Keller International, a large non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating blindness worldwide and is Vice-Chair of the Board of Orbis International. He recently completed a CDC-funded program to identify novel approaches to screen underserved populations for eye diseases, especially glaucoma, and helped lead a Hilton Foundation project to work towards expanding the care provided by successful eyecare institutions in sub-Saharan Africa.

“David Friedman is a distinguished ophthalmologist and a leader in glaucoma clinical care, research, and education,” said Thomas M. Brunner, President and CEO, Glaucoma Research Foundation. “He has published over 400 peer-reviewed articles and played a key role in influential studies such as the EAGLE Trial and the ZAP Study for treatment of angle closure glaucoma. He continues to make significant contributions to the study and treatment of glaucoma, and we are excited to have him join our Board,” Brunner added.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. GRF has a proven track record of ground-breaking, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to millions of visitors annually.