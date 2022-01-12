Newswise — Let the “DAYWORK”, a part-time job recruiting application help prepare you for the real world of work. The App is designed to not only help students easily find a part-time job, but also create their professional profile, including work experience and employer feedback.

The DAYWORK application won the “Top 7 Innovation Awards 2021 in the category of innovation for society”. This award was granted to outstanding innovation that has been tested or evaluated by real customers and consumers in the market.

The application was developed by Ms. Sasiwimon Siangjaew and supported by Chulalongkorn University Innovation Hub (CU Innovation Hub). The CU Innovation Hub seeks to inspire academic members, Chula students, and innovators from outside the university to collaborate with specialists and experts from Chulalongkorn University to create knowledge and innovations toward the sustainable development of Thai society.



Ms. Sasiwimon Siangjaew

The origins of the application

Sasiwimon Siangjaew, the founder of DAYWORK app, describes the origins of this application. “At first, I created a website about student internships. So, I had the opportunity to work with many students and found that many students are interested in earning extra money while they are studying. Therefore, I began working on the application to help students find part-time jobs easier. Starting with hourly work, students can search for flexible part-time jobs to get a variety of working experience.”

How does the application work?

For students, the application will look for jobs near them. Whether they are at residence, work or school, the application will recommend part-time jobs based on their location. Once they sign up and create their profile, they can apply for any position in the application. The DAYWORK application will filter both income and job responsibilities for them to find a reliable job.

Employers looking to recruit employees with DAYWORK

Employers can request through the website as a one-stop service for recruiting, preliminary screening, job training, working audits and paying employees’ salaries on behalf of employers.

“The application will automatically record job history data and feedback score after work to make the information reliable and verifiable for the employers to consider. If students perform effectively and receive positive feedback, finding a job next time will be easier. Moreover, students working part-time will be able to improve their working system and boost the quality of their work.” Sasiwimol, executive of DAYWORK (Thailand) Co., Ltd., revealed the strengths of this application.

The DAYWORK app has been operating for more than three years, with more than 100,000 student members and over 200 companies using the service. The students already earned more than 57-million-baht income.

In the future, in-app features will be developed to benefit the users, such as short-term loans, a privilege for purchasing goods from earning money, etc.

“The DAYWORK app focuses on preparing part-time employees in the system to work professionally in a variety of sectors. Instilling a professional mindset and attitude toward work is a vital foundation that students may apply in the future real-world job,” Sasiwimon concluded.