Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (November 13, 2020) – The Global Philadelphia Association uses the award to recognize international significant achievements of Philadelphia leaders in medicine and business entrepreneurship. Penn Nursing Dean Antonia Villarruel is one of five recipients to be honored this year during the virtual 2020 Globy Awards celebration on December 14, 2020.

“Our 2020 innovative honorees represent the best of Philadelphia in terms of social responsibility, welcoming world heritages and the spirit of Philadelphia,” said Zabeth Teelucksingh, executive director of the Global Philadelphia Association. “They also are aligned with our efforts to support sustainable goals in America’s first World Heritage City.”

Global Philadelphia Association members support The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which are a call for action by all countries to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. Regionally, the goals set standards for working to improve the quality of life in the Philadelphia area by providing environmental, equity, economic, and health benefits for all. Ever since the Association succeeded in obtaining a World Heritage City designation for the City of Philadelphia, its members have recognized the importance of conferring annual awards on Philadelphians who have made globally significant contributions.

“I am especially honored to receive the Globy award in 2020, designated by the World Health Organization as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife,” said Villarruel. “This award recognizes Penn Nursing’s global impact in teaching, research, and scholarship and celebrates the contributions of nurses everywhere – during this pandemic and beyond.”

This special event is at Noon EST on Monday, December 14 and is free to attend, click here to register.

# # #

About the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

The University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing is one of the world’s leading schools of nursing. For the fifth year in a row, it is ranked the #1 nursing school in the world by QS University and is consistently ranked highly in the U.S. News & World Report annual list of best graduate schools. Penn Nursing is currently ranked # 1 in funding from the National Institutes of Health, among other schools of nursing, for the third consecutive year. Penn Nursing prepares nurse scientists and nurse leaders to meet the health needs of a global society through innovation in research, education, and practice. Follow Penn Nursing on: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, & Instagram.