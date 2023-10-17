Dean Stoios Joins The Wistar Institute as Chief Financial Officer

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (October 17, 2023) – The Wistar Institute, a global leader in biomedical research in cancer, immunology and infectious diseases, announces the appointment of Dean Stoios as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dean to Wistar,” said Dario C. Altieri, M.D., Wistar President & CEO, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor. “He brings to the role a proven track record in financial leadership that will advance our strategic goals of driving breakthroughs in biomedical science and technology; develop more creative collaborations; will enable us to continue to grow our endowment and enhance our financial infrastructure and enterprise capabilities.”

Stoios comes to Wistar with more than 25 years of experience in strategic planning, financial management, and driving successful growth in both private and academic sectors. Most recently, Stoios served as CFO of the Coriell Institute for Medical Research, where he was instrumental in conceptualizing and executing a comprehensive vision of sustainable organizational growth, expanded NIH funding, and strategic planning that have been pivotal for the organization’s success. Prior to his role at Coriell, Stoios served in various leadership roles at clinical research organizations such as ICON PLC and Syneos Health and progressed through several roles at Aetna.

“I am very excited to become part of The Wistar Institute; its commitment to innovate through collaboration and its commitment to excellence in biomedical research have made it one of the most respected biomedical research organizations in the world,” said Stoios. “Wistar’s world-class scientists are committed to early-stage groundbreaking discoveries. I am honored to be a part of the leadership team.”

