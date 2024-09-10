Newswise — If you’re looking for events to help localize your coverage of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' first presidential debate of 2024, Cal State Fullerton’s Housing and Residential Engagement office is hosting a debate watch party tonight for CSUF students.

The debate will be shown in CSUF's Laurel Hall Multi-Purpose Room with a projector. Around 50-75 students are expected to attend. Media can film the event. There is an event flyer attached to this announcement.

Event Name: "Debate & Dip" Debate-Watching Event

Host: CSUF Housing and Residential Engagement

Date & Time: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 5:30-7 p.m.

Location: CSUF - Laurel Hall (Laurel Multi-Purpose Room)

If you're interested in covering this event, please respond with your vehicle color, make, model and license plate number, and we can set you up with parking.