Newswise — Washington D.C. — Wondering what the Food & Drug Administration is thinking about the term “healthy” on product labels? Interested in how “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS) food ingredients are defined? Want to know about alternative proteins and upcoming developments?

Don't miss out on these topics and more as speakers present during the afternoons of Dec. 13-15 on innovations in the food safety and nutrition sectors during the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences’ second virtual Science Innovation Showcase!

Learn more and register for this virtual event:

This exciting, virtual event will bring together university, industry, venture investment, non-profit and government experts to review, discuss, and advance innovations on alternative proteins and other topics of interest in the food and beverage ecosystem.

Speakers will tackle Canada’s front of pack labelling regulations, managing burnout at work, food packaging innovations and present new findings on Canola and soybean research. To see an overview for the agenda, click here. Some of the topics and speakers include:

FDA’s Proposed Changes to the Definition of ‘Healthy’

Claudine Kavanaugh, Vincent DeJesus, Sarah Gebauer (FDA)

Transforming Your Team from Burnout to Engagement

Mia Russell (Johns Hopkins University)

Canada’s Front of Pack Labelling Regulations

Dino Covone (Health Canada)

Exploring What it Means to be GRAS

Paul Hanlon (Abbott Nutrition), Alex Eapen (Cargill), Katie Overbey (FDA), Jensen Jose (CSPI)

With the challenges of moving initial ideas into the market, this science-first and science- focused dialogue will include regulatory experts, innovation center faculty, nonprofit leaders and speakers from major corporations and emerging brands.

With an overarching theme of 'Next Generation,' the focus for this year's IAFNS Science Innovation Showcase is alternative proteins and other next-gen topics — with a dedicated session for graduate students and post-docs.

This science-first and science-focused event will bring together scientists from multiple sectors, at all stages of their careers from graduate students to professors, technical experts to CEOs. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in dialogue and discussion on the data, the technology and science being applied across the food and beverage ecosystem. Join us to learn about next generation possibilities from next generation leaders themselves!

By registering you can expect to engage in discussions with representatives from government, industry and academia – along with investors and thought leaders at other non-profit organizations.

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org