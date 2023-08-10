Newswise — Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers have developed a training camp to help manufacturing industries reduce energy-related carbon dioxide emissions and improve cost savings.

As part of the Department of Energy’s Better Plants Program, the Oct. 16-19 Energy Bootcamp will provide hands-on training for energy and sustainability managers, analysts, plant engineers and facility supervisors with industrial plant oversight responsibilities.

“Petroleum, chemical, iron and steel, cement, and food and beverage manufacturers contribute more than 50% of CO2 emissions in the U.S. industrial sector and 15% of U.S. economywide total emissions,” ORNL’s Thomas Wenning said. “This bootcamp gives plant managers a better understanding of the resources available and approaches for decarbonizing these facilities.”

The bootcamp will offer training on two ORNL-developed free software tools for identifying and quantifying energy savings — MEASUR and VERIFI — and demonstrate diagnostic tools including infrared cameras, leak detectors and combustion analyzers.