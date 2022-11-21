Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (December 1, 2022). The December issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 53, No. 6 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/53/6/neurosurg-focus.53.issue-6.xml]) presents one editorial and 15 articles on developments in the management and treatment of neuro-oncological diseases.

Topic Editors: Howard Colman, Susan M. Chang, Michael Vogelbaum, and Priscilla Brastianos

The December issue of Neurosurgical Focus “includes a wide variety of studies that address various aspects of the neurosurgical management of different diseases, tumor diagnosis and grading, clinical and molecular prognostic factors, and management of tumors with specific molecular alterations,” as written by the Topic Editors in their Introduction.

Contents of the December issue:

“Introduction. Update on neuro-oncology” by Howard Colman et al.

by Howard Colman et al. “Cortical mapping in glioma surgery: correlation of fMRI and direct electrical stimulation with Human Connectome Project parcellations” by Carlos Bennett et al.

by Carlos Bennett et al. “Personalized surgery of brain tumors in language areas: the role of preoperative brain mapping in patients not eligible for awake surgery” by Giovanni Raffa et al.

by Giovanni Raffa et al. “Neurosurgery for eloquent lesions in children: state-of-the-art rationale and technical implications of perioperative neurophysiology” by Sandro M. Krieg et al.

by Sandro M. Krieg et al. “Assessing the impact of MR-guided focused ultrasound thalamotomy on brain activity and connectivity in patients with essential tremor” by Haoxuan Lu et al.

by Haoxuan Lu et al. “Low preoperative serum prealbumin levels and risk of postoperative complications after transsphenoidal surgery in nonfunctioning pituitary adenoma” by Shuaihua Song et al.

by Shuaihua Song et al. “A simple surgical technique for sellar closure after transsphenoidal resection of pituitary adenomas in the context of risk factors for cerebrospinal fluid leaks and meningitis” by Moritz Ueberschaer et al.

by Moritz Ueberschaer et al. “Predictive nomogram for deep brain stimulation–related infections” by Feng Chen et al.

by Feng Chen et al. “Preoperative risk model for perioperative stroke after intracranial tumor resection: ACS NSQIP analysis of 30,951 cases” by Alexander J. Kassicieh et al.

by Alexander J. Kassicieh et al. “Perioperative fluctuation and overall evaluation of adenohypophyseal hormone secretion in patients with nonfunctioning pituitary adenoma” by Zhijie Pei et al.

by Zhijie Pei et al. “Factors affecting the prognosis of recovery of motor power and ambulatory function after surgery for metastatic epidural spinal cord compression” by Sehan Park et al.

by Sehan Park et al. “Toward digital histopathological assessment in surgery for central nervous system tumors using stimulated Raman histology” by Lisa I. Wadiura et al.

by Lisa I. Wadiura et al. “Editorial. The Raman effect on intraoperative diagnosis of central nervous system tumors” by Howard Colman

by Howard Colman “Strategies, considerations, and recent advancements in the development of liquid biopsy for glioblastoma: a step towards individualized medicine in glioblastoma” by Megan M. J. Bauman et al.

by Megan M. J. Bauman et al. “Early experience with targeted therapy as a first-line adjuvant treatment for pediatric low-grade glioma” by Nathan K. Leclair et al.

by Nathan K. Leclair et al. “Varied histomorphology and clinical outcomes of FGFR3-TACC3 fusion gliomas” by Malcolm F. McDonald et al.

by Malcolm F. McDonald et al. “Role of CDKN2A deletion in grade 2/3 IDH-mutant astrocytomas: need for selective approach in resource-constrained settings” by Shalini Suman et al.

