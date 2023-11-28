Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (December 1, 2023). The October issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 55, No. 6 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/55/6/neurosurg-focus.55.issue-6.xml]) presents twelve articles and one editorial on enhanced recovery after cranial surgery.

Topic Editors: Walavan Sivakumar, Neil Martin, Sarah T. Menacho, Randy S. D’Amico, and Luca Regli

Following on earlier attention to enhanced recovery in spine surgery, the December issue of Neurosurgical Focus focuses on enhance recovery after cranial surgery. The issue’s editors present “a contemporary and global selection of evidence-based studies encompassing the range of cranial surgery” with the “hope that this issue will serve as a valuable reference for the readership in their own protocol development efforts.”

Contents of the December issue:

“Introduction. Developing the foundation for enhanced recovery after cranial surgery” by Walavan Sivakumar et al.

by Walavan Sivakumar et al. “Theory-based implementation of an enhanced recovery protocol for cranial surgery” by Aimun A. B. Jamjoom et al.

by Aimun A. B. Jamjoom et al. “Editorial. Overcoming implementation barriers in enhanced recovery using theory-based approaches” by Walavan Sivakumar

by Walavan Sivakumar “Development and implementation of an Enhanced Recovery After Cranial Surgery pathway following supratentorial tumor resection at a tertiary care center” by Hammad A. Khan et al.

by Hammad A. Khan et al. “Enhanced recovery after brain tumor surgery: pilot protocol implementation in a large healthcare system” by Walavan Sivakumar et al.

by Walavan Sivakumar et al. “Enhanced recovery and same-day discharge after brain tumor surgery under general anesthesia: initial experience with Hospital-at-Home–based postoperative follow-up” by Cristina A. Pelaez-Sanchez et al.

by Cristina A. Pelaez-Sanchez et al. “Effect of the enhanced recovery protocol in patients with brain tumors undergoing elective craniotomies: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Suchada Supbumrung et al.

by Suchada Supbumrung et al. “Same-day discharge after craniotomy for brain tumor resection: enhancing patient selection through a prognostic scoring system” by Adam S. Levy et al.

by Adam S. Levy et al. “The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery protocol for the perioperative management of pituitary neuroendocrine tumors/pituitary adenomas” by Giulia Cossu et al.

by Giulia Cossu et al. “An institutional experience in applying quality improvement measures to pituitary surgery: clinical and resource implications” by Panayiotis E. Pelargos et al.

by Panayiotis E. Pelargos et al. “Early versus delayed mobilization after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage: a systematic review and meta-analysis of efficacy and safety” by Alberto Morello et al.

by Alberto Morello et al. “Applications of enhanced recovery after surgery protocolsfor unruptured anterior circulation aneurysms in tertiary-level healthcare institutions: a national study” by Fatih Yakar et al.

by Fatih Yakar et al. “Effects of a sphenopalatine ganglion block on postcraniotomy pain management: a randomized, double-blind, clinical trial” by Giorgio Mantovani et al.

by Giorgio Mantovani et al. “The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery protocol for the surgical management of craniosynostosis: Lausanne experience” by Amani Belouaer et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

***

Embargoed Article Access and Author/Expert Interviews: Contact JNSPG Director of Publications Gillian Shasby at [email protected] for advance access and to arrange interviews with the authors and external experts who can provide context for this research.

###

The global leader for cutting-edge neurosurgery research since 1944, the Journal of Neurosurgery (www.thejns.org) is the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) representing over 12,000 members worldwide (www.AANS.org).