Newswise — The December issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features multi-society collaborations on diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as the role of the GI profession in climate change issues. Interestingly, this issue includes a thought-provoking line of inquiry from Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, FACG, who hypothesizes that gravity may play a role in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). He proposes that the interplay between g-force resistance, g-force detection, and g-force vigilance may influence an individual’s susceptibility to IBS.

This month we also highlight new clinical science, including articles on eosinophilic esophagitis, gastroparesis, cirrhosis, Crohn’s disease, pediatrics, arthritis risk in celiac disease patients, the gut microbiome, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below

Gravity and the Gut: A Hypothesis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Brennan M.R. Spiegel, MD, MSHS, FACG

Dr. Spiegel presents a thought-provoking hypothesis that gravity plays a role in irritable bowel syndrome: “The hypothesis proposed here is that IBS may result from ineffective anatomical, physiological, and neuropsychological gravity management systems designed to optimize GI form and function, protect somatic and visceral integrity, and maximize survival in a gravity-bound world.” You can hear more from an interview with Dr. Spiegel by AJG Co-Editor-in-Chief Dr. Millie Long in an author podcast, and further information is available in a press release by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

AJG Podcast

Supplementary Material

Press Release from Dr. Spiegel’s institution, Cedars-Sinai

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Gastroenterology and Hepatology: A Survey of Where We Stand

Rahal, et al.

A survey on workforce diversity was distributed to members of five GI and hepatology societies, with 1,219 individuals submitting responses. More than a third reported insufficient representation of underrepresented racial and ethnic minority groups in the education and training pipeline as a major barrier, and the most suggested interventions were to increase career mentorship opportunities and medical student opportunities for underrepresented racial and ethnic minority groups.

Guide to the Guidelines: Diagnosis and Management of Gastroparesis

Gabriela Piovezani Ramos, MD; Ryan J. Law, DO; and Michael Camilleri, MD, MACG

In the latest ACG “Guide to the Guidelines,” authors provide three clinical vignettes to serve as examples of how the 2022 ACG Gastroparesis Guideline, grounded in evidence-based recommendations, can be applied in clinical practice.

GI Multisociety Strategic Plan on Environmental Sustainability

Pohl, et al.

This multi-society initiative is a collaboration between ACG, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, the American Gastroenterological Association, and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. In the article, the authors provide a framework and joint strategic plan that the GI societies can implement to “mitigate the effects of climate change on digestive health and healthcare systems and to decrease the environmental impact of GI practice.”

Use of Benzodiazepines and Z-Drugs in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Bernstein, et al.

Using 1997-2017 data from Manitoba, Canada, the authors estimated the incidence and prevalence of benzodiazepine and Z-drug (BZD) in the IBD population, compared with matched controls without IBD, and examined the association of mood/anxiety disorders (M/ADs) with the use of BZD. They found that “the use of BZD is more common in people with IBD than in population controls. Strategies to reduce the use of BZDs in persons with IBD and to offer alternative management strategies for M/ADs, sleep disorders, and other symptomatic concerns are needed.”

