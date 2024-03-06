Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Maternal GLP-1 receptor activation inhibits fetal growth

Authors: Liping Qiao, Cindy Lu, Tianyi Zang, Brianna Dzyuba, Jianhua Shao

From the authors: “Our study indicates that reducing maternal blood [glucagon-like peptide 1] levels is a physiological adaptation process that benefits placental development and fetal growth.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

