Newswise — Citrus reticulata ‘Chachi’ (CRC), a staple in traditional medicine and modern pharmacology, is renowned for its rich flavonoid content, which underpins its health-promoting properties. Despite its widespread use, the biosynthetic pathways and genetic controls of these beneficial compounds have remained largely uncharted. The peel, a particularly potent source of bioactive flavonoids and volatile oils, adds to the fruit’s medicinal value. Given these complexities, in-depth research is crucial to fully understand the mechanisms behind CRC's flavonoid biosynthesis.



Conducted by the Guangdong Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Zhejiang A&F University, this study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae177) was published on June 27, 2024, in Horticulture Research. It introduces a gap-free genome assembly of CRC, identifying key genes involved in flavonoid biosynthesis using advanced genomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic approaches. The research elaborates on the expression patterns of essential structural genes, including CHS, CHI, and FLS, while examining the dynamics of flavonoid accumulation throughout the fruit’s development.

The study identified 409 flavonoid metabolites, representing 83.30% of the total detected compounds, with the highest concentrations observed in the early stages of fruit growth. This discovery underscores the importance of early developmental phases in flavonoid biosynthesis. Compounds such as hesperetin and naringin showed significant declines as the fruit matured. The study also highlighted varied gene expression patterns that regulate these bioactive compounds, notably the downregulation of genes like 4′OMT during fruit development, aligning with the observed decrease in key flavonoids.



Dr. Xuepeng Sun, a leading researcher in the study, underscored the significance of the findings: “Our research provides a detailed understanding of the synthesis and regulation of flavonoids in Citrus reticulata. These insights not only enhance our knowledge of citrus genetics but also lay the groundwork for future studies focused on boosting the nutritional and medicinal value of citrus fruits.”



The study’s findings hold profound implications for both agriculture and pharmacology. Deciphering the genetic and metabolic pathways of CRC could lead to the development of citrus varieties with superior health benefits. Moreover, the insights gained can be leveraged to optimize harvest times, ensuring maximum medicinal properties, thus benefiting producers and consumers alike who are interested in natural health supplements.

