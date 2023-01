Newswise — Cheng et al. delineate a comprehensive m6A landscape during acute myeloid leukemia (AML) development and identify PRMT6, regulated by IGF2BP2, acting as a key for leukemia stem cell maintenance by restraining MFSD2A expression and docosahexaenoic acid levels. These findings provide the rationale for targeting PRMT6-MFSD2A signaling axis in AML therapy.