Newswise — Botrytis cinerea is a destructive fungus responsible for gray mold in over 1,000 plant species, including roses. Despite its significant economic impact, the underlying mechanisms of plant resistance are still not fully understood. Previous studies highlighted pattern-triggered immunity (PTI) as crucial in combating infections. However, how phosphorylation and ubiquitination coordinate to regulate this immunity remains largely unexplored. Given these challenges, researchers aimed to better understand the molecular basis of plant defense against Botrytis cinerea.



On November 14, 2023, researchers from Chongqing University and Southwest University, China, published their findings (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad238) in Horticulture Research. Led by Rui Li, the team employed cutting-edge proteomics to study rose petal responses 24 hours after Botrytis cinerea infection. The analysis revealed complex interactions between phosphorylation and ubiquitination in regulating the plant’s immune proteins. The study highlights the role of pathogenesis-related (PR10) proteins and receptor-like kinases (RLKs), shedding light on the sophisticated defense mechanisms employed by roses during fungal attacks.



The study identified 6,165 proteins, over 11,000 phosphorylation and 10,000 ubiquitination sites in rose petals affected by Botrytis cinerea. Researchers found that 291 phosphorylation sites and 250 ubiquitination sites were significantly upregulated, indicating a highly coordinated immune response. Among the most notable discoveries were 12 PR10 proteins, which increased significantly in abundance. Half of these proteins showed reduced ubiquitination, suggesting they become more stable and functional during infection. Additionally, the study underscored the pivotal role of RLKs and mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) cascades in plant defense signaling. The crosstalk between phosphorylation and ubiquitination was particularly pronounced in plasma membrane proteins, which are essential for activating PTI, a key plant defense mechanism.



Dr. Yulin Cheng from Chongqing University, one of the study's lead researchers, said, “This research uncovers a crucial interaction between phosphorylation and ubiquitination in regulating plant immune responses. Understanding these processes not only deepens our knowledge of rose resistance to Botrytis cinerea but also opens new pathways for developing disease-resistant plants. These findings have the potential to revolutionize plant protection strategies, particularly in ornamental horticulture.”



This research holds significant implications for both agriculture and horticulture, particularly in the cultivation of ornamental plants. By identifying key proteins and pathways involved in plant immunity, the study offers promising targets for breeding or engineering roses with enhanced disease resistance. Furthermore, the demonstrated crosstalk between phosphorylation and ubiquitination may inspire further studies in other crops, potentially reducing agricultural losses and promoting more sustainable plant disease management practices.

