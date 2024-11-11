Newswise — Cultivated widely in Asia, the yardlong bean is prized for its long, tender pods that deliver essential proteins, vitamins, and anthocyanins—antioxidant compounds associated with health benefits such as lowered cardiovascular risks and cancer prevention. While previous studies have highlighted these nutritional benefits, the underlying genetic mechanisms remained largely unexplored. Given these gaps, a deeper genetic investigation is crucial to drive precision breeding and crop advancements for these desirable traits.



This research (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad247), carried out by the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences and published in Horticulture Research on November 27, 2023, explores the genetic basis of key yardlong bean traits. Utilizing a high-density genetic map constructed with single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), the team examined traits such as anthocyanin levels and seed weight, identifying 20 quantitative trait loci (QTLs). Among these, VuANT1 emerged as a pivotal regulator of anthocyanin biosynthesis, offering new prospects for breeding initiatives focused on enhancing crop quality and resilience.



In this study, researchers developed a high-density genetic map using a recombinant inbred line (RIL) population to investigate key traits in yardlong beans. Their findings revealed 20 QTLs linked to traits such as anthocyanin content, pod length, and total soluble protein levels. Of these, the QTL qANT5 stood out for its role in regulating anthocyanin accumulation, explaining over 56% of the phenotypic variance. Located within qANT5, VuANT1 was identified as a major regulator of anthocyanin content, confirmed through expression in both tobacco and yardlong bean hairy roots. The results showed that VuANT1 enhances anthocyanin production by modulating structural genes in the biosynthesis pathway, making it a promising target for genetic enhancement of yardlong beans and setting a standard for similar advancements in other legumes.



Dr. Hongmei Zhang, lead researcher from the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences, emphasized the study’s impact: “The identification of VuANT1 as a regulator of anthocyanin biosynthesis in yardlong beans represents a major step forward in crop genetics. This discovery not only improves our understanding of the plant’s nutritional characteristics but also introduces a valuable target for breeding high-quality, health-enhancing cultivars. Such innovations stand to raise the yardlong bean’s value, meeting growing demand for nutrient-rich crops and benefiting both consumers and farmers.”



Identifying QTLs, especially VuANT1, paves the way for new yardlong bean varieties with enriched anthocyanin levels and enhanced nutritional profiles. The findings enable breeders to apply marker-assisted selection for precise trait targeting, resulting in more nutritious and appealing crops. Additionally, by improving crop resilience and optimizing quality traits, this research contributes to larger agricultural goals in food security and sustainability, establishing yardlong beans as a valuable crop across a broad market landscape.

