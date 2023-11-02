Philadelphia, PA (November 5, 2023) — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is pleased to announce that Deidra C. Crews, MD, ScM, FASN, will become the society’s next president. Dr. Crews, who succeeds Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN, will assume her new role on January 1, 2024.

A highly experienced physician, academic leader, and researcher, Dr. Crews is currently a Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University, where she also serves as Associate Director for Faculty Development in the Division of Nephrology as well as Deputy Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity. Dr. Crews co-leads the new Johns Hopkins O’Brien Center to Advance Kidney Health Equity.

In addition to completing a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in nephrology at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Crews also earned a Master of Science in clinical epidemiology. Her research program is focused on addressing health and health care disparities, investigating the intersection of clinical practice and public policy. Dr. Crews’ research aims to advance equity in kidney disease by exploring ways to lessen the burden of kidney disease among socially disadvantaged populations; address social and behavioral risk factors for kidney disease and hypertension, such as food insecurity and unhealthy dietary patterns; and optimize care processes for people with advanced kidney disease.

Among her many honors, Dr. Crews earned the Johns Hopkins President's Frontier Award (2018), the W. Lester Henry Award for Diversity and Access to Care from American College of Physicians (2019), the ASN Distinguished Leader Award (2019), election to the American Society for Clinical Investigation (2020) and election to the National Academy of Medicine (2023).

Within ASN, she was a member of the NKF-ASN Task Force on Reassessing the Inclusion of Race in Diagnosing Kidney Diseases, a member of the Kidney Week Education Committee (which she co-chaired in 2021), and a member of the Continuous Professional Development Committee. She was previously a member of the Chronic Kidney Disease Comprehensive Care Model Task Force, chair of the Chronic Kidney Disease Advisory Group, and chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

“I look forward to our work ahead as ASN advances kidney-related research, innovation, care, and policy,” said Dr. Crews. “It’s important that we accelerate the momentum we’ve had in recent years to eliminate disparities in access to care and in outcomes associated with kidney diseases. We need to ensure that all patients have a voice in their care and that health care professionals receive the support they need to continue making a profound difference in patients’ lives.”

