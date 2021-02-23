Newswise — St. LOUIS (Feb. 22, 2021): Deli Star Corporation, an industry leader in protein manufacturing and culinary innovation, and Saint Louis University’s Doisy College of Health Sciences announced a strategic partnership highlighted by a joint commitment to nourishing the human body through food nutrition, open innovation and education. The partnership will commence July 1, 2021 - nearly two years after initial talks began between Deli Star and Saint Louis University.

A focal point of the new partnership is the Food Discovery Center (FDC), Deli Star’s new hub for research and culinary innovation located at City Foundry STL. Through the partnership, SLU students and faculty in the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics will have access to the FDC for labs, coursework and mentoring. At the FDC, students will learn in a collaborative, open-innovation environment and gain hands-on experience with the product-development process, commercialization and food nutrition.

“The research, problem-solving and innovation conducted in the Food Discovery Center will provide opportunities to discover new and better ways of innovating food products that promote healing through human nutrition,” said Deli Star CEO Justin Siegel. “This intersection of research and development and higher education through the Deli Star-SLU partnership at FDC will serve to inspire students and nurture the talent pipeline in our industry for many years to come.”

Deli Star executives, chefs and food scientists will lead learning sessions for SLU students focused on Deli Star’s five fields of food-science expertise: Food Microbiology, Food Engineering & Processing, Food Chemistry & Biochemistry, Nutrition, and Sensory Analysis.

“We are fortunate to have partnerships with exceptional clinical sites offering diverse hands-on learning experiences for students,” said Tricia Austin, Ph.D., PT, ATC, interim dean of Doisy College of Health Sciences at SLU. “The opportunity to partner with individuals and industry experts at Deli Star and the Food Discovery Center in St. Louis is a welcomed and exciting opportunity. We are grateful for the support to continue to advance innovative learning experiences for our students.”

In addition to learning from Deli Star senior leadership, SLU students will have access to Cure8 Ventures Advisors, also housed at the FDC. These industry veterans draw upon a depth of expertise in a variety of areas, including food venture, culinary support, research & development, sales & marketing, restaurant operations, supply chain & finance, manufacturing and food safety & quality.

About Deli Star Corporation

Centrally located in the United States, Deli Star is a people-first company recognized by the food industry as the No. 1 provider of the safest, highest-quality protein solutions and as culinary innovation experts that build and maintain the most satisfying relationships with its partners: shareholders, consumers, vendors, employees, customers. Founded in 1987 by food scientist Dr. Dan Siegel, Deli Star has earned a solid reputation under two generations of family leadership as a scientific leader in techniques, formulas, and processes, such as steam post-pasteurization (SPP) and sous-vide. Deli Star is a trusted member of global food organizations and is revolutionizing the protein industry one collaboration at a time.

The company broke ground in 2020 for its 16,400-square-foot Food Discovery Center (FDC) – a hub for research and innovation – at City Foundry STL. When it opens in spring 2021, the FDC will include multiple test kitchens, an educational/instructional area, flexible office space and intermediate production facilities. With a continued focus on its people and Simple Promise Stewardship, Deli Star lives its purpose discovering new and better ways of producing health, happiness and the joy of food. More information about Deli Star can be found on the company’s website as well as on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Saint Louis University’s Doisy College of Health Sciences

The Doisy College of Health Sciences has provided students with the tools and education to become well-prepared health care professionals since 1929. Doisy College of Health Sciences offers health care education at the baccalaureate, master's, doctoral and professional levels in a variety of areas. Saint Louis University's Doisy College offers many opportunities for hands-on experience through clinical education. Modern features of the school include a gait lab, culinary lab, diagnostic lab, simulated medical office suite and exam rooms, radiation therapy simulation lab and media labs for students to gain practical experience and develop research.